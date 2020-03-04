Wangu joins Armenian club FC Alashkert Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Namibian box-to-box midfielder Wangu Batista Gome has found a new home at Armenian Premier League side FC Alashkert, following his short stint at South African second-tier club Cape Umoya United.

FC Alashkert officially announced Gome’s arrival on its website on Monday, but the duration of his contract was, however, not disclosed. “We are pleased to announce that Alashkert have signed a contract with Namibian midfielder Wangu Batista Gome,” said the club’s short statement. Following his breathtaking performance at the 2015 Cosafa Cup, which the Brave Warriors of Namibian won, Gome immediately secured a one-season contract with South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Bidvest Wits. At the Cosafa Cup, Gome was awarded the prestigious Player of the Tournament accolade.

Originally on loan at Wits, the club decided to offer the Namibian midfield maestro a long-term contract in 2016, a stay that saw him amass a total 10 appearances for the club in all competitions. He later left Wits and joined another PSL club Platinum Stars for the 2016/17 season and went on to make six appearances for the Rustenburg-based side.

For the 2018/19 season, Gome joined forces with South African second-tier club Cape Umoya United, making another paltry six appearances for the Cape Town side before parting ways with Umoya to join Armenian side Alashkert.

FC Alashkert campaigns in the Armenian Premier League and is based in the capital Yerevan, founded in 1990 in Martuni. Although the club is based in Yerevan, they are in fact named after the historic Western Armenian town of Alashkert, now Eleşkirt in Eastern Turkey.

In late 2011, FC Alashkert were re-founded by Bagrat Navoyan, a businessman native of Martuni. They entered the 2012/13 Armenian First League competition and won the championship, booking their place in the Armenian Premier League for the 2013/14 season. Alashkert have a cooperation agreement with the Brazilian club Botafogo since August 2017.



New home… Namibian midfielder Wangu Batista Gome has joined Armenian Premier League side FC Alashkert. Photo: FC Alashkert

2020-03-04 08:05:54 | 1 days ago