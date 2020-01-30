WATCH: Determined boy uses mouth to write Strauss Lunyangwe Health Khomas

Meet nine-year-old Peter Nsamba who writes with his mouth.

Nsamba has a disability and is unable to use his hands or walk. He relies on his parents to feed and assist him in other ways as well.

When at home the young boy who looks slightly younger than his age moves around on his buttocks.

According to documents seen by New Era, Nsamba suffers from congenital defects, which caused loss of limb joint function due to pseudarthrosis.

His arms are small and his hands are bent inwards, which makes it impossible to have a firm grip on anything.

