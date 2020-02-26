We will listen but won’t be bullied – Fuelle…says there is a bigger agenda at play Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

×

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the suspended Namibia Premier League (NPL), Harald Fuelle, says the league’s leadership is willing and ready to listen to whatever positive proposal newly elected president of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) may have, but maintained they will not be bullied into making depraved decisions.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Fuelle spoke at great length about the future of the NPL, the financial state of the league and also touched on the recent NFA congress’ decision to overwhelmingly vote to have the league’s protracted suspension officially sustained.

During last Saturday’s 28th NFA Ordinary Elective Congress, a total of 20 votes were cast in favour of keeping the NPL’s suspension intact while only two delegates voted to have the suspension lifted. This is an outcome that left Fuelle and his NPL leadership puzzled and questioning whether the NFA is really genuine in its resolve to start football soonest as promised in its mandate or it is there to worsen the already decaying state of affairs.

“Here you have an association that says it is concerned with the state of our footballers and the country’s football fraternity, but yet you go to congress and vote to have the league’s suspension prolonged. Now you tell me, who is serious about wanting to get football started? Everyone is pointing fingers at the NPL leadership saying we are the ones causing trouble and holding football hostage, but why are the same people also not asking why the NFA congress voted to have our suspension sustained. So these are the double standards I have been talking about and it’s finally becoming clear that there is a much bigger agenda than the NPL so-called refusal to readmit relegated teams. Those that went to the NFA congress and voted in favour of our suspension know what that agenda is and do not have football’s best interest at heart. They, not the NPL, are the real enemies of Namibian football,” said a dismayed Fuelle.

Asked if the NPL leadership is willing to sit down again with the Fifa/NFA Normalisation Committee and hopefully find common grounds on the best possible way forward for local football, Fuelle said the NPL has always been willing and ready to engage the NFA on all possible solutions that will help start football but however maintained the league’s headship will not be bullied into making proscribed decisions in order to please the NFA or the Normalisation Committee.

“We understand that the NFA’s Normalisation Committee as well as the association’s newly elected leadership is ready to engage us to find possible solutions. And we as the NPL are and have always been willing and ready to meet and engage them but I have to say to you that we will not be bullied into making decisions that are against our constitution. We can’t play football based on directives, because football is played on rules and regulations but as I said, if the NFA has reasonable proposals we will sit and listen. In fact, the league’s leadership is meeting this week and that will determine when and how do we seek audience with the NFA,” added an unmoved Fuelle.

– ohembapu@nepc.com.na

2020-02-26 08:33:52 | 14 hours ago