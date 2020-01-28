Weaner calf prices drop by 20.2% Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

×

Maihapa Ndjavera

WINDHOEK – The prices of weaner calf during the third quarter of 2019/20 financial year dropped by 20.2% to N$23.46 per kilogram, this is according to Bank of Namibia (BoN) governor Ipumbu Shiimi.

Shiimi said this was partly owing to the excess supply that emanated from the foot and mouth disease outbreak in South Africa, Limpopo and higher yellow maize prices causing increases in the cost of feedlots.

On a quarterly basis, he said the number of cattle marketed weakened by 14.6%, as reflected in all the cattle marketing categories as the prevalent drought conditions led to a decline in the population of animals.

Namibia has been experiencing a persistently stubborn drought for the past six years, which has killed an unspecified number of livestock across the country, estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

Furthermore, Shiimi said number of small stock marketed declined both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, during the quarter under review, also due to the prevailing drought conditions, which led to a significant reduction in the population of small stock.

“The number of small stock marketed declined by 29.8% and 46.9% year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively, to 184 250 heads,” Shiimi said, adding that the declining was reflected in all the small stock marketing categories, during the quarter under review.

Furthermore, Shiimi said the average price of small stock declined, year-on-year, by 17.4% to N$38.86 per kilogram during the period under review.

“Production of milk declined year-on-year during the third quarter of 2019, owing to unfavorable weather conditions, but rose on a quarterly basis,” he said.

“Milk production declined, year-on-year by 7.6% to 5.7 million liters during the third quarter of 2019,”

“The decline in milk production largely emanated from poor rainfall received this year,” he said, adding that this resulted in unfavorable grazing conditions and reduced availability of affordable animal feeds”.

On a quarterly basis, however, Shiimi said milk production rose by 4.6% from 5.7 million liters, as a result of better weather conditions for the production of milk.

Furthermore, he said the number of cattle marketed increased during the third quarter of 2019, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

He said the number of cattle marketed rose by 16.2% year-on year to 132 853 heads, during the quarter under review.

He said rise was mirrored in the number of livestock slaughtered for export, mainly as a result of the drought-induced sales during the review period, thereby exerting downward pressure on the inventory level, coupled with higher beef prices.

According to him the number of cattle slaughtered for local consumption, however, declined by 4.1% to 10 328 heads during the same period.

This, he said was mainly owing to the fact that farmers sold their animals to export abattoirs as a result of better prices that were offered.

As a result, he said beef prices rose by 6.9%, year-on-year, to N$42.62 per kilogram.



2020-01-28 08:51:10 | 1 days ago