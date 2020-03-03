Welwitschia invests N$30m into intensive care unit Eveline de Klerk Health Erongo

WALVIS BAY – The Welwitschia Private Hospital has expanded its healthcare provision by adding a state-of-the-art intensive care unit (ICU).

The private hospital invested N$30 million into the new ICU facility, which now consists of nine beds, with three being reserved for isolation.

At the hospital, ICU patients at the unit make up 70% of emergency admissions, with the remaining 30% being elective, post-surgical cases.

The hospital now also consists of 97 beds and three new operating theatres.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, who inaugurated the new facility, said the private hospital continues to play a vital role in providing much-needed healthcare and addressing the health needs of the nation, especially at the coast.

“This attributed to a highly-dedicated and skilled team of health professionals, an individual approach to each patient and the fact that a patient is being treated by the same team from admission to discharge,” he explained.

Also speaking at the same occasion, CEO of the Erongo Medical Group Matthias Braune emphasised the regular request to assist the health ministry with patients in dire need of intensive care facilities in the past.

“In order to advance medical care, Welwitschia believes in capitalising on the intellectual property of its specialists and tailoring their services to their unique visions and skillsets, and can assist the State in this regard too,” he explained.

