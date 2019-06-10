Welwitschias outdone by Valke in SuperSport Challenge

WINDHOEK – Namibia rugby second-stringers, the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, were Saturday outmuscled and outfoxed by visiting South African outfit Valke who defeated the Namibian amateurs 56-12 during their SuperSport Challenge clash at the Hage Geingob Stadium in the capital.

Two hat-tricks by Thabo Mabuza and Rodney Damons helped the Valke score a convincing 56-12 win over the Welwitschias (halftime 32-0). The Valke proved unstoppable in the Namibian capital running in 10 tries to the two of the home team with flank Mabuza and left wing Damons scoring three times each.

The Valke rattled up a 32-0 lead at halftime with Mabuza, fullback Juandre Nel, Damons (3) and flank Jan Venter all dotting down. Mabuza got his second just after the restart before the Welwitschias opened their account with a score by hooker Gerhard Thirion.

Valke right wing Coert Cronje sped over on the hour for the Valke before a try by home centre Millan van Wyk and a Lorenzo Louis conversion made it 49-12. Nel got his second try for the Valke on the final whistle and Anrich Richter landed the conversion to wrap up a comfortable win.

Namibian captain JC Winkler said the players drew valuable lessons from the competition, adding that youngsters in the squad gained great exposure and game time from the tournament.

‘’The boys have learned a lot from the games we have had so far and I believe they can now take that experience back to their clubs. The toughest side we have faced thus far was the Pumas who beat us (106-0),’’ said Winkler.

Top of the group in the Northern section is ISG Pumas with 35 points after beating Down Touch Griffons (48-33) followed by Tafel Lager Griquas with 31 points after they beat Xerox Golden Lions (45 -26). Namibia ends their campaign, unfortunately, the bottom of the log with zero points, as Valke comes in fifth place with 19 points.

Scorers: Windhoek Draught Welwitschias - Tries: Gerhard Thirion, Millan van Wyk. Conversion: Lorenzo Louis. Valke - Tries: Thabo Mabuza (3), Juandre Nel (2), Rodney Damons (3), Jan Venter, Coert Cronje. Conversions: Jan Truter, Anrich Richter (2).



