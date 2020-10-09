WHERE ARE THEY NOW? - Zanele sheds light on male predators in the music scene Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Asked what she wished she knew before she entered the music fraternity, the local rapper who has been on a music hiatus for almost a decade pointed out that male producer’s prey on female artists, one of many dirty games played in the industry that she wished she knew.

“I wish we could have many female producers in the country because our female artists fall prey to thirsty producers who sexually harass them and treat them unfairly.” said the upset rapper, adding that favouritism among producers is deeply affecting music quality.

“The industry is male-dominated and I wish we had equal opportunities were female artists won’t have to compromise their happiness over working relationships with producers. All they want is to have sexual intercourse with you or else they will burn bridges or compromise on the quality of your songs,” she further complained.

Other women navigating the music industry have started to speak out about similar experiences, a local rapper who prefers to remain anonymous, told Entertainment Now! “I was sexually abused and psychologically tormented by a producer when I was still an upcoming artist. He said he will craft my album so well and make it go viral after I confronted him, he chased me out of his studio. It is time to expose the system that enables men to abuse women in this business.’’

What she has been up to

Labelled as one of the coolest lyrists in the country, Zanele ascended the competitive kwaito genre just with her unique but trendy kind of style which keeps us longing for her return to music.

Talking about what she has been up to, the lyrical genius said a lot has been happening while she was out of the music scene, which includes finding God and venturing into the commercial world.

“I now have a full-time job at FNB and I am a therapist, businesswoman, student and Christian at the same time,” she said.

Marital status

“I am not married yet, but I am in a serious relationship with my long-time lover. We have been dating for 13 years,” she said excitedly.

Returning to music

As she is on the verge of breaking into the music scene again, Zanele declared that she is done with secular music and would be recording gospel from now on.

She said:’’ People should expect a different Zanele.”

Religion has always been a popular option for singers in urgent need of a fresh start, so Zanele has followed the likes of Lady May Africa, Jericho, Samuel and many other artists who became born again.

Dos and Don’ts in the music industry

Although Zanele just had a few collaborations that made her relevant in the industry, the singer has some few hints that she believes made her who she is.

Dos

-Listen more and get more guidance

-Be humble all the time

-Choose your circle very carefully

Don’ts

-Don’t date your music business partners

- Don’t settle for less

-Don’t spend your money on irrelevant things, always save

