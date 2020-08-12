Windhoek Golf and Country Club tourney draws 84 golfers Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

A total of 84 experienced and amateur golfers, including women, men, youngsters, and senior citizens, took part in the recent Bank Windhoek Water Fundraiser competition hosted by the Windhoek Golf and Country Club.

The tourney’s aim was to raise funds to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the game, with over N$50 000 raised during the tournament. The fundraising initiative stood in place of the Annual Bank Windhoek Independence Day Cup, which did not take place this year due to Covid-19.

“We approached Bank Windhoek and requested to combine the Independence Cup with a Water Fundraiser event to raise funds to contribute towards the club’s water bill,” said Windhoek Golf and Country Club captain Gustav Jung.

The tournament format was a three-ball alliance, scramble drive with all scores to count. Participants played the red course with handicaps reduced by 50%. Rudolph Verburg won the longest drive on the fifth hole. Four Nearest-to-Pin prizes were also up for grabs, as Wessel Louw, Joseph Martin, Corneels Jafta, and Wessel Louw, walked away as winners.



