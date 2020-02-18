Windhoek man accused of culpable homicide fights for bail Maria Amakali Courts & Crime Khomas

A man who was arrested last week in connection to the death of a woman who collapsed at the Windhoek police station is scheduled to appear in court for bail consideration today. The accused, Frans Nghituwamata Sakaria (32), made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday afternoon before magistrate Ivan Gawanab where he was denied bail. The court denied Sakaria bail due to the seriousness of the charges he is facing and that investigations are still at an early stage.

The prosecution is charging Sakaria with charges of culpable homicide, fleeing from a crime scene and not rendering assistance.

The charges emanate from the tragic incident that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Cythia Mashahu Mutayipula. According to the Namibian police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, City Police officers discovered the deceased in the early hours of 1 February at 02h00 in Auspannplatz, opposite the government flats, along Rehobother Street.

“She was brought to Windhoek police station, but she collapsed and the police on duty alerted the ambulance service that transported her to Katutura state hospital where she was admitted in the ICU. She, however, died during the night of 6 February,” explained Shikwambi. It is alleged that the deceased jumped out of a moving vehicle during a misunderstanding between her and the suspect on the date in question.

Following her death, the family asked for an investigation and a case was opened.

A friend of the suspect, who was together with him and the deceased in the car on that particular night, informed the police about the incident.

Subsequently, the suspect was turned in by his lawyer and was arrested on 12 February, according to the police. Sakaria is being represented by Kadhila Amoomo. -mamakali@nepc.com.na



