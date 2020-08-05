Windhoek teachers test positive for Covid-19

Two Windhoek-based teachers who are working at the same school have tested positive for coronavirus, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced yesterday.

Shangula announced 64 new positive cases and 24 recoveries. Walvis Bay recorded 44 cases, while Windhoek reported 15. Five cases were reported at Swakopmund.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases now stands at 2 470 and 211 recoveries and 2 247 active cases.

Windhoek’s cases were reported from Goreangab, Okuryangava, Golgota, Katutura, Soweto, Suiderhof, Otjomuise, Elisenheim, Wanaheda, Greenwell Matongo, Kleine Kuppe, Khomasdal and Eros.

Windhoek also recorded 11 recoveries while Walvis Bay recorded seven.

Engela in the Ohangwena region recorded four recoveries, while two were cleared of the virus at Okakarara.

The country’s death toll still stands 12, while 29 233 samples were tested.

2020-08-05 08:54:41 | 13 hours ago