Woman accused of dumping baby still without lawyer Maria Amakali Courts & Crime Khomas

WINDHOEK – A young woman who was arrested for allegedly dumping her lifeless baby at Greenwell Matongo is yet to attain legal representation in her case.

Appearing on bail of N$1 000, Feliscia Ndevapewa Ruben, was urged by the court to ensure that she attains legal representation.

Speaking to Ruben, magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo said that it would be prudent for her to get legal representation as the charges that she is currently facing are of a serious nature and if convicted, she is likely to get a lengthy sentence.

The prosecution is charging the 18-year-old with a count of concealment of birth for an incident that occurred on 7 June.

According to police reports, Ruben gave birth alone in their shack at Greenwell Matongo, Katutura.

She then reportedly dumped the baby a few meters in front of the shack.

It is suspected that the baby hit its head on the floor during birth, as there were blood spots in the one-bedroom shack that she shares with her uncle and two siblings, according to police reports at the time.

It is suspected the teenager gave birth by herself after her uncle went to work and her siblings to school.

It is further alleged the girl after giving birth, soaked the blanket in the water outside the shack in the process of cleaning up the room.

The teenage girl arrived in Namibia at the end of May from Onehoni village in Angola.

On 7 June, the police had to whisk the girl away from an angry mob that wanted to lynch her.

The angry mob wanted to break into the shack in which the girl was hiding for her safety.

Ruben is expected to make an appearance back in court on 24 January 2020 after the court postponed the matter for her to get a lawyer and for the police to complete their investigations into the matter.

2019-10-24 07:33:58 | 4 days ago