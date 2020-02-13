Woman charged with concealment of birth Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA – The police in Oshana region are investigating a case of concealment of birth after the remains of a baby boy were allegedly discovered in the suspect’s room on Tuesday at Uupindi location in Oshakati.

The baby was allegedly covered in plastic bags.

The 24-year-old suspect faces two charges – of concealment of birth and murder.

The police spokesperson Inspector Tomas Aiyambo said the police were allegedly tipped off by a friend who discovered that the suspect was no longer pregnant and did not have a baby.

“When the friend asked what had happened with the pregnancy she responded ‘don’t judge me’ and pleaded with her to keep it a secret,” related Aiyambo.

Thereafter the suspect fled into the location and was only later arrested following a police search and tip-off from friends.

She is currently detained at the Oshakati police holding cells.

The incident in Oshana follows yet another similar one in Omusati where the police are tailing a woman who is alleged to have dumped her foetus at the Outapi Town Council dumping site on Monday.

The foetus was discovered by members of the public who were collecting refuse at the dumpsite.

The police are thus pleading with the public with information on the mother to come forth.

Those in the know of the mother’s whereabouts are urged to contact Sergeant Shangula on 0812327411 or the nearest police station.

2020-02-13 07:18:52 | 4 days ago