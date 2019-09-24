Woman denies killing her neighbour

WINDHOEK – A Windhoek resident who stands accused of killing her neighbour over alcohol last year denied any wrongdoing when she took the stand in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The accused, Holtensia Kamati, 32, took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo during her preliminary plea. According to the prosecutor Victoria Likius, Kamati’s docket will be suammarised and forwarded to the prosecutor-general’s office for a decision.

The prosecutor-general is set to decide whether or not to prosecute, on which charges to prosecute and where to have Kamati tried.

The prosecution is charging Kamati with a charge of murder for the death of her neighbour Johannes Kapewasha, 37.

Kamati was arrested in November 2018 for allegedly fatally hitting Kapewasha on the head with a brick, which caused him to die on the spot.

According to police reports at the time, the incident happened at a bar in 8ste Laan, Otjomuise where Kapewasha was employed as a security guard.

Kapewasha allegedly wanted to have a drink from Kamati’s jar of alcohol, which sparked a confrontation between the two. The suspect’s boyfriend then removed her from the bar and locked her inside their shack.

However, she allegedly escaped without her partner’s knowledge. It is alleged that after escaping from the shack, she sneaked up on Kapewasha from behind and hit him with a brick. Kapewasha died on the spot from the fatal blow to the head. The incident happened at the bar where the suspect resides.

Kamati is expected back in court on February 5, 2020 after the court postponed the matter for the prosecutor-general’s decision. Consequently, the court extended Kamati’s bail, warning her to make an appearance as scheduled or risk having the court issue a warrant of arrest against her.

Kamati is out on N$2 000 bail.

2019-09-24 07:16:20 22 hours ago