Woman killed at Keetmanshoop 

KEETMANSHOOP – The police have intensified their search to arrest a man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at a shebeen at Keetmanshoop on Saturday night.

It is alleged the suspect stabbed the deceased with an unknown object twice on her body at Haingumba shebeen at Keetmanshoop’s Tseiblaagte location, and she was declared dead on arrival at the Keetmanshoop hospital.

Police say it has not yet been established what the relationship was between the suspect and the deceased, and the motive behind the stabbing is also unknown at this stage, but the suspect is known as police investigations into the matter continue.

“Yes he is known but we cannot say whether they went to the shebeen together at this stage although the incident happened there – the search to apprehend the suspect has been intensified,” said //Kharas police regional crime coordinator Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo.

In a separate incident, a farmer lost 15 sheep after yet-to-be identified suspects entered his farm in the Aroab area on Friday and slaughtered the sheep valued at N$15 000. They then drove away with all 15 carcasses.

Although the suspects are unknown at this stage, police suspect that it could be former workers, but no arrests have been made so far and neither has the meat been recovered.



2018-11-05 09:19:11 1 months ago