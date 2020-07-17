Woman killed in frenzied knife attack

Victoria Kaapanda

A man was arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing and killing his 30-year-old girlfriend in full view of her five-year-old child at Oshitoo village in Omusati region.

It is alleged the accused stabbed Peleenge Selma (30) thirteen times all over her body with an unknown object and she died on her bed.

According to the regional crime investigation coordinator, Simaho Moses, the attack occurred on Tuesday at around 21h00 in her mother’s house in the Otsandi area. A tearful sister Herodia Peleenga, who discovered the incident, said the two have been in a relationship for two years but do not have children together, but she leaves behind three sons.

“I was sleeping in my room when I heard a voice calling, ‘come help’. I ran to her room. When I entered, I found my sister in a pool of blood and a guy walking out but I didn’t say anything by that time,” the victim’s sister explained.

When Peelenga went to seek help from her neighbours, the man went back inside the victim’s room and continued stabbing her.

She found the guy talking while stabbing her sister. He was saying: “I am [n]ever giving you my money… selling my goats,” before he fled the scene.

She described her sister as a disciplined child, who laughed with everyone, and who did not deserve to die in this manner.

“I found her five-year-son sleeping next to his mother’s lifeless body. Luckily, he was alive and unharmed. I am shocked, broken and hurt; she was my best sister and she was very kind and sweet. This will take time for our family to heal. She was unemployed but she was our bread-winner,” narrated her grief-stricken sister.

She added her sister did not tell her anything but they were together the whole day, and she even cooked lunch.

