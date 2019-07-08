Women form majority of voters – ECN report

WINDHOEK - According to statistics presented by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) last week, women are in the majority when it comes to being registered voters.

Statistics show that out of the 1 235 020 pre-supplementary registered voters as of July 3, 2019, a total of 53 percent are female while 47 percent are male.

The regions that recorded majority pre-supplementary female registered voters include Omusati at 61 percent females, followed by Ohangwena (60 percent), Oshana and Kavango East (58 percent), Kavango West (57 percent), and Oshikoto and Zambezi (56 percent).

Also, out of 1,235 020 pre-supplementary registered voters, the biggest number of voters are from Khomas Region with a total of 230 193 (or 19 percent), followed by Omusati with 133 593 (11 percent) and Ohangwena with 130 725 (11 percent).

Oshana is fourth with 104 768 (eight percent) followed by Erongo in fifth with 103 597 and Oshikoto sixth with 99 416 pre-supplementary registered voters.

Otjozondjupa is in seventh position with 86 866 pre- supplementary registered voters followed by Kavango East in eighth position with 71 254, while in ninth position is Kunene with 50 754.

Kavango West is tenth with 48 399, followed by //Kharas Region with 47 496, Hardap with 44 990, Omaheke with 41 370, while Zambezi is last with 41 599 pre- supplementary registered voters.

In //Kharas, Keetmanshoop Urban constituency has the highest number of pre-supplementary registered voters with 10 194, in Erongo it is Walvis Bay Rural constituency with 24 371, while in Hardap it is Rehoboth Urban East constituency with 10 589.

In Kavango East, Rundu Urban constituency has the highest number of pre-supplementary registered voters with 30 553, while in Kavango West it is Kapako constituency with 11 347.

In Khomas, Samora Machel constituency has the highest number of pre-supplementary registered voters with 40 343, whereas in Kunene it is Epupa constituency with 10 328.

In Ohangwena, Oshikango constituency has the highest number of pre-supplementary registered voters at 16 569, while in Omaheke it is Gobabis constituency with 12 658.

The highest number of pre-supplementary registered voters in Omusati is in Outapi constituency with 21 107 while in Oshana Region it is Ongwendiva constituency with 18 975.

The highest number of pre-supplementary registered voters in the Oshikoto Region is Tsumeb constituency with 16 412 whereas in Otjozondjupa it is Otjiwarongo constituency with 20 499, while in Zambezi it is the Katima Mulilo Urban constituency with 12 235.







