Women lose over N$1.4m in cash Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

WALVIS BAY - A Swakopmund businesswoman lost N$1 million during housebreaking while another woman from Walvis Bay lost a substantial sum of N$425 000 through fraud.

According to the weekend crime report, Lorner Harmse (57), the office of the owner of Little Foot Garden in Swakopmund was broken into on Thursday morning at her house along Topas Street in Vineta, Swakopmund.

Crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said the unknown suspects allegedly used an unknown object to force the doors open, including the garage door to forcefully gain entrance.

“They then broke the office door upstairs where the safe was kept and escaped with it. The safe contained about N$1 million and was not mounted on the wall,” Iikuyu said.

He added the other valuable items kept at home were not touched by the suspects who managed to flee in a getaway car with no legible and visible registration number.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or knows their whereabouts is requested to contact Iikuyu on 0812464757 or Inspector Rosa Tjihavero at 0814137106 or any nearest police station.

In the second incident, a 28-year-old unemployed woman lost N$425 000 to a bogus pastor who allegedly sold her non-existent shares in a fake company.

According to Iikuyu, the pastor (29) and a “prophet” at the Internal Glory Ministry Church at Walvis Bay allegedly pretended that he owns an international company selling some of its shares.

“The victim allegedly paid some of the money into his account while she gave him some in cash. They did not sign any document and it seems the suspect used the money for his personal needs,” Iikuyu said.

The officer added that the suspect was arrested on Thursday in Ondangwa.

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-08-10 09:17:53 | 1 days ago