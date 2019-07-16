Women Super League important catalyst for girl child – Uutoni

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Skorpion Zinc Women Super League is a well thought-out and strategic stringboard that enables the Namibian girl child to realise her a dreams and gain valuable life skills in the process, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Erastus Uutoni strongly believes.

As such, Uutoni – speaking at the recent NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League 2018/19 season awards ceremony in the capital – said the league should be given all necessary support as it has proven to be the perfect breeding ground for young female footballers to interact, share skills, create social unity and make wise life decisions.

“The Skorpion Zinc Women Super League therefore has found permanent mark on the sport calendar of the NFA. This league is very strategic as it is not only about promoting the beautiful game of football and a healthy lifestyle for our girl child, but it also acts as a method for social unity and creates a safe space for young girls. It [the league] is very vital to women football in Namibia because not only does it enable young girls to play but it also awards them when they do well,” he said.

He further said that the league continues to help local players be scouted by international clubs, which adds the broader agenda of developing women football and improving the lives of the girls.

“The league has created a platform for our players to be scouted by international clubs like the likes of Millicent Hikaum of Tura Magic who was signed at Corban Warriors in the United States and Beverly Uueziua of Galz & Goals who is set to ply her trade in Taiwan next season. All these opportunities enable the Namibian girl child to attend university and play football at the same time, and also plough back in our society.

“Also not to forget Veueziua Kotjipita, who attained her master degrees in teaching at the Berufskollegen Bethel in Germany. These are the kind of positive coverage we need in order to develop and market our women football.”

2019-07-16 10:33:50 21 hours ago