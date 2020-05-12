Worker accused of murdering farmer awaits judgement Maria Amakali Front Page News Khomas

A farmworker, who is on trial for allegedly killing his employer on his farm in the area of Rehoboth nearly three years ago, will have to wait to hear the verdict in his case after the court postponed the ruling. Windhoek High Court Judge Eileen Rakow was scheduled to give judgement in the matter yesterday.

However, she informed the court that the ruling is not yet ready. Rakow set down the matter for judgement to 29 May. Jan Moses Uamunika (49) is accused of killing his employer Joseph Adriaan (Shorty) Barth (69) on his farm Naruchas, 28 kilometres outside Rehoboth, during the period 30 to 31 August 2017 and robbed him of a small solar panel (valued at N$500), one brown leather wallet (valued at N$150) and a white VW Golf sedan (valued at N$12 500).

He is further accused of stealing one STK cell phone and SIM card from the deceased. The prosecution charged him with counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft for the alleged fatal incident, charges he pleaded not guilty to at the start of his trial last year. It is alleged that Barth employed Uamunika at the farm and on the date in question, the two travelled to Rehoboth.

Court documents state that during their travel, Uamunika shot Barth in both his legs with a rifle belonging to the victim and further assaulted him.

The victim was also stabbed around the body and hit with unknown objects on his head. According to court evidence, he fractured his ribs in the process. The farmer died on the scene due to blunt force injury to his head, it is charged.

Uamunika then loaded the alleged stolen items into the vehicle of Barth and drove off with it in the direction of Rehoboth where he abandoned it, the charge sheet states.

He reportedly fled to Mariental where he sold a cellphone allegedly borrowed to him by the deceased. He was arrested two months later in Mariental. During the trial, Uamunika informed the court that he does not deny that he tied up Barth before he left the farm on the date in question. He, however, denied that he had an intention to injure or kill Barth as stipulated by the prosecution. He claimed he was acting in self-defence when he reacted to an alleged assault on him by Barth.

