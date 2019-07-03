Workshop raises awareness on solar cooking

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), through its Promoting Renewable Energies in Namibia (Pren) project, is currentyl hosting a workshop for the youth on solar cooking and sustainable living. Partners in the project are the Namib Desert Environmental Education Trust (NaDeet) and the National Youth Council (NYC).

Pren project coordinator Rodney Seibeb says the workshop, which aims to transfer practical knowledge on solar cooking and sustainable living by using experimental learning methods, will take place at the NaDeet centre in the NamibRand Nature Reserve, the Namib Desert from July 1 - 5. “The dates were selected to allow university students to participate, as they will still be on recess,” explained Seibeb.

“The idea is to raise awareness of renewable energies and energy efficiencies. Therefore, bringing young people close to actual practical activities of solar cooking and sustainable living empowers them to be multipliers of such knowledge,” added Seibeb.

He further said applications were open to aspiring eco-entrepreneurs and chefs, youth leaders and activists as well as students between the ages of 16 to 35 from all 14 regions of the country.

“Diversity allows for young people to network and inspire each other. Some of these young people are university students, others are successful business people while some are just out of school youth,” said Seibeb.

He added that bringing these vibrant young people together allows them to develop new ideas in terms of sustainability.

Participants will be introduced to concepts of sustainable energy and its significance to everyday livelihoods through interactive lessons on renewable energy, waste management and recycling.

“They will also have the opportunity to reconnect to nature by exploring the beautiful landscapes of the Namib Desert and the diverse living organisms of the desert,” said Seibeb. He additionally assured that the programme is balanced and participants will also have an opportunity to learn about the Milky Way and light pollution.

Seibeb emphasised that from last year they saw how young people connected very fast and created friendships that enabled them to continue the discussion even after the workshop, and based on the curiosity and keen interest shown Pren saw the need to host the workshop again this year.

“Last year the workshop attracted about 40 applications from Ohangwena, Omusati, Omaheke and //Kharas regions,” he said.

