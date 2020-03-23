Xi sends salutations to Geingob Staff Reporter National Khomas

WINDHOEK – Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Namibia celebrating its 30 years of independence and statehood, has reaffirmed his country’s excellent diplomatic relations, tracing back to when

Namibia was still ruled by the apartheid South African minority regime.

In a congratulatory message, dispatched to his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob, who took oath on Saturday for his second and last five-year term, Xi stated: “At the time of the 30th anniversary

of the of the establishment of China- Namibia diplomatic relations, on behalf of Chinese Government and Chinese people, and in my own name, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the friendly Namibian government and people.”

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations, no matter how the international situation has changed,

[we] have always supported each other through thick and thin. In recent years, I have met with Your Excellency several times and we have reached consensus on developing and establishing China-

Namibia Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” stated XI.

“We have jointly elevated our bilateral relations and cooperation in all respects to a new high and brought more benefits to our two peoples. I’m very gratified by that,” said the Chinese leader. “I always attach great importance to developing China-Namibia relations. Taking the 30th anniversary as a new starting point and seizing the historic opportunities of the booming China- Africa cooperation, and the belt and road

joint endeavour, I would like to work with you to further enhance our mutual political trust and expanding pragmatic cooperation, with the aim of injecting new momentum to our new era China- Namibia relations and constructing an even closer China-Africa community of shared future,” reaffirmed the leader of

the People’s Republic of China.

“This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Namibia; I would like to take this opportunity to wish a prosperous and invigorating future for your country and long-standing friendship between China and Namibia,” concluded the Chinese president.

China became the leading export market for Namibian goods last year and bilateral trade between the two countries runs into billions of dollars, with Chinese enterprises providing much-needed jobs to thousands of Namibians in the retail, mining and other sectors. Thousands of Chinese tourists have made Namibia their destination of choice, further boosting the country’s coffers. South-to-south cooperation between

the two countries has been on a sound footing, with hundreds of Namibians being sent to China for training in various fields. Most recently, China, through its ambassador Zhang Yiming, donated Covid-19 testing kits to help Namibia fight the pandemic.

