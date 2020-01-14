Young Gladiators up for the challenge Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The Young Gladiators’ preparations for their 2020 Fifa Women U-20 World Cup qualifiers against Botswana on Saturday are progressing well.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday after their morning training session, Young Gladiators’ coach Uerikondjera Mamie Kasaona said the preparations are going well.

“The girls are okay and looking forward to it. Although it was a short notice, we are all up for this challenge. The first day we had 70 percent of the players who showed up at training, which is a positive thing,” she said.

“The girls are responding well to training, I can see that most of these players had participated in a tournament or some sort of training during the festive season because you can see how fit they are already.”

With four days left before they play Botswana, the Young Gladiators are training twice a day with the coach saying that they will now turn focus on the tactical aspect of the game in the coming days. Kasaona, who is also a former national player, said his players have shown positivity both on and off the field since they reported to the training camp.

“We train twice a day which is in the morning and late afternoons. For now we want to keep our focus on the tactical part of the game for this remaining few days before game day on Saturday,” she added. “The players’ mentality towards Saturday’s encounter is very positive. They have shown eagerness for this coming assignment. I believe all of them are now raring to go.”

The match against Botswana is billed for Sam Nujoma stadium this weekend, with the return leg in Gaborone yet to be determined.

The 2020 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup will be the 10th edition of the global showpiece. The under-20 national teams of member associations of Fifa contest the biennial international women’s youth football championship. It will be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama. A total of 16 teams are due to compete at the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup next August.

