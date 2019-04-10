Youth encouraged to take part in expos

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - America’s longest-serving first lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said the future belongs to those who believe in the power and beauty of their dreams. These were the same sentiments shared by the Executive Director of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp at the launch of the 2019 Nedbank Career Expo taking place from 15 to 17 May 2019.

In a speech read on her behalf, Steenkamp highlighted the definition of a career and how it is different from a job. “A job is defined as an activity through which an individual can earn money, it is a regular activity in exchange for payment, it’s short term. A career, however, is seen as a continuous process of learning and development, a career provides experience and learning to fuel your future, careers are long term and a reflection of your life’s work. A career can be seen as the metaphorical journey through life,” said Steenkamp.

The education ministry holds career fairs at regional level. “We cannot do everything on our own and quality education is our shared responsibility,” said Steenkamp. She further stressed that in 2018, the ministry had career fairs in Oshana, Kavango East, Khomas, Oshikoto, Kunene, Erongo and Ohangwena regions.

“In Erongo, we reached 1287 learners from 12 secondary schools. In Oshikoto, we reached 727 learners with seven exhibits and 48 schools. In Kavango East, 672 learners from seven schools were reached. In Oshana, in collaboration with the Namibia Careers Expo, we reached 685 learners,” said Steenkamp.

She emphasised that the platform created by the expo will allow learners to interact directly with future employers and gain first-hand advice and insight.

“This initiative shows that there can be partnerships and working together to build on our efforts to ensure a better and brighter future for the Namibian child. The ministry welcomes and applauds these public-private partnerships,” she said.

The youth are encouraged to be part of such expos in order to explore their options when it comes to career choices.

