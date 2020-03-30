Zaaruka closes businesses, reassures workers

Northern based business mogul Ben Zaaruka said his group of companies has locked down most of its businesses until further notice, hastily adding none of his workers would be retrenched.

The drastic steps taken are part of measures put up by the company in the fight against the fast spreading global pandemic.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a global pandemic. When nations with advanced emergency responses have taken drastic measures of closing their borders and cancelling all public gatherings, Namibia would be inconsiderate to treat the potential of coronavirus engulfing our small nation with closed eyes,” noted the businessman.

“As leaders, we should have the lives of our people at heart and we should forego all activities of self interest in the best interest of our people. Therefore, the health of our people is all that should matter today, tomorrow and after tomorrow. Any other attitude is only self-interest,” further stated Zaaruka.

Zaaruka who owns a holding company with various businesses and properties in the north, said the company will have a complete lockdown at most of its outlets such as Benz Building Supplies and the restaurants that include popular franchises Barcelos, Milkyway, Steers, and Debonairs Pizza, until further notice.

The lockdown of his businesses started on Saturday.

Apart from the building supplies outlet and restaurants, companies operating from the popular hangout spot –also owned by Zaaruka also closed doors from Friday. Such businesses include Edgars and Jet Mart that are owned by Edcon Group. According to Zaaruka, he received information from managements of Oshana Mall-based Shoprite and Pick n’ Pay that they will continue operating.

“The Shoprite Group had confirmed that they will be trading as usual as long as the government permits them,” said Zaaruka.

Shoprite Group owns Shoprite Supermarket, Pep Store and Hungry Lion that operates from Oshana Mall.

Pick n’ Pay on the other hand will put up strict control measures while operating.

2020-03-30 09:56:29 | 18 hours ago