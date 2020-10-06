Zambezi region gets new police chief John Muyamba National Khomas

RUNDU – Commissioner Marius Katamila has been appointed as the new Zambezi police commander following the retirement of

Commissioner Karl Theron. Katamila took up his new position on 1 October. He is an experienced and long serving member with 28 years

of experience in policing as well as areas such as operations, investigations, administration and training.

Prior to his appointment, Katamila headed the Israel Patrick Iyambo Police Training College in Windhoek. “As the Inspector General,

the management, the entire rank and file and civilians component of the Namibian Police Force are proud of the commitment, leadership style and dedicated policing service they rendered and continue to render,” Ndeitunga said. Theron, who retired at the end of September, joined the

Namibian Police in 1990 and served in various capacities across the country.

“Commissioner Theron served the Namibian people for many years and retired with honour and dignity,” Ndeitunga noted.

