  • January 25th, 2019
Home \ Front Page News \ Zimbabwean  music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

Zimbabwean  music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

New Era Reporter   Front Page News   Africa
17 hours ago
654
0

Musician Oliver Mtukudzi has passed away,  according to multiple news sources in Zimbabwe.
A tweet was initially sent out by Zimbabwean publication Masvingo Mirror.

According to the tweet, the publication “has it on good authority that he died two hours ago in the ICE at Avenues Clinic in Harare.” The musical icon’s death has since also been reported in NewsDay as well as Health Times and other online publications, which reported that the death has been confirmed by a reliable family member.

The 66-year-old musician, nicknamed Tuku, had been struggling with his health. No statement has been released yet by the family and the cause of Mtukudzi’s death is not yet known.

Tributes have already begun pouring in on social media. As well as possibly the country’s best-known musical export, Mtukudzi was a businessman, philanthropist, human rights activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa region. He released 58 albums.


New Era Reporter
2019-01-24 09:12:19 17 hours ago

Home \ Front Page News \ Zimbabwean  music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Altara Credit

