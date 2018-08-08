New Era Video

Video: Standard Bank Top 8 launched
Video: Standard Bank Top 8 launched
Video: Standard Bank Top 8 launched
New Era Exclusive: How the shortage of medicine in state facilities is affecting one family
Video: MTC takes Salute and Nestor under its wings…each stable gets N$1.6 million
Video: Namibia passes ICAO audit with flying colours
Video: Black Africa 5 - 1 African Stars
Video: Hangala responds to NAC to employees
Video: African Stars 2- 1 Volcano de Moroni
Video: Momentum sponsors African Stars with 100 000
Video: African Stars get N$100 000 boost from Debmarine Namibia
Video: Namibia Airports Company employees strike
Video: Max Ipinge defeats Andreas Nghinaunye on points.
Video: Schlettwein announces PPP committee members
Video: MIKE Shonena beats Mfaume Mfaume on points
Video: Shaningwa today dismissed claims that the ruling party is divided.
Telecom brings in 1.5 billion in turnover
Video: Welwitschias return from European Rugby Tour
Video: New heads of mission appointed
Video: Harry Simon defeats Kaminja Shabani
Video: Brave Warriors 4 - 1 Ghana (Penalties)
Video: Letshego Namibia donates over N$130 000 towards youth games
Video: Namibia opens airport security books to ICAO auditors
Video: Over 20 000 bees removed
Video: Brave Warriors 0 - 0 Guinea Bissau
Video: First Namibia Annual Sport Expo
GIZ sponsors 27 local instructors
Video: First Lady opens IPM conference
Video: Tura Magic 3 - 1 Orlando Pirates
Video: New Era 09 November 2018
Video: Kundana 09 November 2018
Video: Government briefs nation on NDP5 progress
Video: NamPost inaugurates new warehouse
Video: Put your egos and greediness aside – Uutoni
Video: Temporary upgrades at HKIA to cost N$245 million
Video: Burglars caught red-handed
Video: Taxi driver avoids collision
Video: Unam not complying with strike rules
Video: Ruby the Pigeon bags 2 AFRIMA nominations
Video: Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa pleads not guilty
Video: Dordabis residents weigh in on farms deal
Video: Drivers urged to be vigilant
Video: 16th Cabinet Resolutions
Video: First knockdown threw me off - Kautondokwa
In their own words: Swartbooi vs Nujoma on farms deal
Video: PDM to challenge government in court
Video: Hockey authorities face challenges to include all
Video: SA music legend invited to Jossie’s bash
Video: Women vendors feel victimised by City Police
Video: Neckartal Dam finally completed
Video: 5th National ICT Vox Pop
Video: Namibia defeat Mozambique 1-0 in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
Video: Dance Sport Namibia to compete in SA
Video: Geingob honours Chief Hosea Kutako
Video: ICT minister Stanley Simataa opened the 5th National ICT Summit
Video: Girls Football Academy 3 - 2 NUST Babes FC
Video: Cabinet briefing on land conference
Video: Brave Warriors to face Black Stars of Ghana
Video: NSC clears hockey coach of racism
Video: Omaruru Street Mile into 6th year
Video: Tribute to the late Desie-waar Heita
VIDEO: Tribute to the late Desie-waar Heita
Video: Closing statement at the Second National Land Conference
Video: Land Conference should focus on minority, says Kauandenge
Victims assaulted by gang members
The driver of a black Mercedes Benz avoids collision
Video: NBC and employees sign an agreement
Video: Second Namibia Land Conference
Video: China only interested in developing Namibia - Ambassador Zhang
Video: BON 19th Symposium focuses on TVET
Video: Judge dismisses application for leave to appeal recusal refusal
Video: Sprachwettbewerb attracts 70 students
Video: Cops nab suspected serial burglars
Video:Chinese-Bridge Proficiency competition is growing
Video: Fifth edition of Navachab marathon on track
Video: NEPAD to focus on major projects
Video: President allays fear of debt trap
Video: Brave Warriors vs Zambia highlights
Video: Sioka launches financial scheme for women in business
Video: Swapo responds to unwarranted allegations
Vox Pop: On fuel increase
Video: Unsettled debt causes argument
Video: Siblings attack each other
Video: Fishing rights application deadline
Video: Correctional Service inks MoU with stakeholders
The Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare yesterday condemned the recent brutal killing of nine-year old Cheryl Avihe Ujaha.
Lethal goal poacher Sadney Urikhob has made his long-awaited return to the national senior football team, the Brave Warriors, after a long absence.
This week’s CCTV footage - provided by the Windhoek City Police - shows suspected robbers hiding in bushes.
Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming today paid a courtesy visit to President Hage Geingob at State House.
Video: Namibian artist speak about 081Every1 Fest
Video: Unions tells FNB to behave, or else…
Video: Namibia qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup
Namibia Football Players Union bemoans continued exploitation of local players
Four suspects were arrested yesterday after allegedly stealing 40 bags of cement valued at N$8500.00.
Video: #SADCSummit18: SADC University high on summit agenda
The Multidisciplinary Research Centre (MRC) at the University of Namibia (Unam) today held a debate over urbanisation in in the country.
Video: #SADCSummit18: Outgoing chairperson of SADC Council Lindiwe Sisulu
Video: #SADCSummit18: Incoming chairperson of SADC Council Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
Video: #SADCSummit18: 11 August 2018
Video: #SADCSummit18: 11 August 2018
Madam Monica Geingos, First Lady of the Republic of Namibia (FLON) shared some words of wisdom on how entrepreneurs should thrive in this cut throat industry.
Staff of the Namibia Qualifications Authority held a peaceful demonstration earlier today in front of their headquarters in Windhoek.
In this week’s CCTV footage from the Windhoek City Police, a man, who is a vendor, is seen exchanging blows with a female customer in full view of the public.