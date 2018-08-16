AIDS killed 269 people in Ohangwena
WINDHOEK - Despite the advances made in the medical field, at least 269 persons died from HIV/AIDS in 2017 in Ohangwena Region, revealed the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku.
WINDHOEK - Despite the advances made in the medical field, at least 269 persons died from HIV/AIDS in 2017 in Ohangwena Region, revealed the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku.
ONGWEDIVA – Minister of Urban and Rural Development Peya Mushelenga exhorted the Ohangwena regional leadership to closely monitor the implementation of developmental projects in the region.
WINDHOEK – Ohangwena Region leads the list of regions with the highest number of illegal fencing in communal areas, according to data released at the 2nd National Land Conference currently being held in Windhoek.
ONGWEDIVA - A war veteran who benefited from the Ministry of Veteran Affairs project grant of N$200 000 on Monday donated about 200 loaves of bread benefiting more than 152 learners camping in the Ohangwena Region.
JUST IN: Namwater CEO Dr Veino Shivute announced this morning that a water de-flouridation plant is to be constructed at Eenhana.
ONGWEDIVA - While several constituencies in Ohangwena Region are without water pipelines, the region has prioritised the provision of water to ensure all residents have access to potable water. The region is thus looking into means to accelerate implementation of the much anticipated aquifer water in Ohangwena.