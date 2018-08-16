  • January 2nd, 2019
Login / Register



Advanced search
Search ePapers

Ohangwena

uploads/2018/09/bread%20donation%20(1).jpg
648
0
National   Ohangwena

Empowered war vet gives back

ONGWEDIVA - A war veteran who benefited from the Ministry of Veteran Affairs project grant of N$200 000 on Monday donated about 200 loaves of bread benefiting more than 152 learners camping in the Ohangwena Region.

330
0
National   Ohangwena

Ohangwena prioritises water provision

ONGWEDIVA - While several constituencies in Ohangwena Region are without water pipelines, the region has prioritised the provision of water to ensure all residents have access to potable water. The region is thus looking into means to accelerate implementation of the much anticipated aquifer water in Ohangwena.

Load more from Ohangwena

Popular this Week