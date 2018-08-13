  • January 2nd, 2019
Login / Register



Advanced search
Search ePapers

Omusati

600
0
Courts & Crime   Omusati

Man stabbed over a cellphone

ONGWEDIVA  – A man is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife following an argument over a cellphone.

Load more from Omusati

Popular this Week