Man stabbed over a cellphone
ONGWEDIVA – A man is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife following an argument over a cellphone.
WINDHOEK - Police in Omusati Region are investigating the death of a child who allegedly fell into a pot of boiling cooking oil at Olefa open market in Outapi last week.
OUTAPI - Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo said he will name and shame the authors of the infamous ‘breaking news’ currently rife on social media.
ONGWEDIVA - The police in Omusati Region have charged the four suspects arrested in connection with the riot on Monday when police had to fire teargas at vendors who stoned them.
WINDHOEK- A 22-year-old Business Administration student at the International University of Management (IUM), Ndahekelekwa ‘Tracey’ Kayofa is this year’s Miss Outapi.
ONGWEDIVA – The suspect arraigned for the murder of his girlfriend over the weekend at Onandjaba settlement in Okalongo Constituency has two pending cases of assault against two other victims, police confirmed.