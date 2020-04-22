  • April 23rd, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ 148 000 grant applications rejected

148 000 grant applications rejected

Edgar Brandt   Front Page News   Khomas
2,589
0

Share on social media


Edgar Brandt

The Ministry of Finance says it is carrying out data reconciliation to verify whether the rejection of more than 148 000 applicants for the emergency income grant (EIG) is justified. 
As of this week Monday, close to 579 000 EIG applications were received of which over 234 300 were approved, translating into N$176.76 million.
“Several potential beneficiaries were put on hold or temporarily rejected and the payment could not be done, pending the verification at the regional level. These are mainly multiple applications from the same cellphone number,” explained finance ministry spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu.

 “The decision was taken to curb fraudulent applications and to ensure that no qualifying beneficiary is left out. We are busy engaging the regional governors in this regard.” He noted that the finance ministry will establish a special desk to assist those who were rejected on the basis of appearing on the tax register, saying: “the plan is being worked out and an announcement will be made soon”. For the moment, Shidhudhu advised people to remain home and not to go to constituency councillors just yet until new modalities are in place. 
“You will be notified via SMS to reapply again. This is the same with those rejected on the basis of being in the tax register. Give us time, you will be notified on the way forward,” read a notice on the ministry’s social media.  
The EIG forms part of the N$8.1 billion economic stimulus package announced by government to confront the coronavirus economic fallout. 
The entire package is expected to go a long way in assisting formal and informal businesses directly affected by the virus lockdown measures. Government says it will provide a wage subsidy of N$400 million to aid businesses in keeping employees on board in the travel, tourism, aviation and construction sectors. 
The stimulus package also comprises N$5.9 billion as direct support to businesses, households and cash flow acceleration payments for services rendered to government, as well as N$2.3 billion of additional support, guaranteed by government but off the balance sheet of government liabilities to support loan uptake on preferential terms by businesses and individuals.  – ebrandt@nepc.com.na


Edgar Brandt
2020-04-22 09:52:17 | 1 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ 148 000 grant applications rejected - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Flora Morgan

    COMPLETELY CURED FROM GENITAL HERPES. I want to give all the glory to a herbalist for changing my life by destroying the yoke of Herpes Simplex Virus from my body system with herbal roots and herbs. I have lived with Herpes Simplex Virus for 4 years now, my condition was so obvious because of the constant Fever & flu like symptoms, Tingling, burning or itching sensation in the area where blisters will appear. I started using antiviral drugs, until i saw on daily news that a herbalist specialize on curing Herpes! everyone on the site were talking about him so i got connected to the herbalist, he assured me he will get rid of the virus within 10 days. I believed and had faith in him for i really needed his help. He sent me a herbal medication through UPS delivery service. I used the medication for two weeks, I was experiencing changes in my body system cause the whole pain, Muscle aches were gone and now i have gotten myself back through herbal means and i advice you do the same by contacting this herbalist on Email:(druchegbuherbalcure@gmail.com,) Call Him/WhatsApp (+2347034798638) HE ASSURED ME HE CAN CURE HEPATITIS B, ALS, CANCER, HIV/AIDS, HPV, e.t.c

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds