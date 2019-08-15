200 girls undergo life-coaching training

OMUTHIYA - Over 200 girls from Oshikoto received life-coaching training on sexual matters through the DREAMS project. They were empowered to communicate health issues, behavioural changes and interventions to their peers through awareness activities at schools.

The aim of the camp was to strengthen peer educators at schools to know exactly what their tasks are and to have a voice for the girl child. It also addressed issues of gender-based violence, the importance of education, making the right choices and women’s health.

Twenty schools from three districts of Tsumeb, Omuthiya and Onandjokwe participated in the three-day training camp, held under the theme, “We are the Change”.

DREAMS is a project under the auspices of Project Hope designed to mentor and empower the girl child. However, the event was hosted in conjunction with Star for Life as well as the Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture, Oshikoto Region.

The regional director, Aletta Eises, stated that the DREAMS project would only become a reality if the girls put some activity to their dreams.

She added that it is pointless to dream of passing without opening a book and study. “It is wasteful to think of having a life of excellence when you keep yourself busy with things which do not add value to your planned excellent life,” she reiterated.

Girls were urged to refrain from alcohol and drug abuse and to make the right choices for their lives and future. The director further informed the girls that the government is trying its best to keep them in school and to uplift their rights, hence she cautioned the girl child that rights also come with responsibility.

“You are worth more than diamonds and should, therefore, conduct yourselves in life as people who are priceless and wonderfully made,” she said.

