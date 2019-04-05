250 ILO students graduate at Ongwediva

ONGWEDIVA - The Institute for Open Learning (IOL) on Thursday conferred certificates in policing as well as certificates, diplomas, degrees and honors in education to almost 250 students at its Ongwediva campus.

The graduation ceremony at Ongwediva is the second this year preceded by one that was already held in Windhoek.

This year alone, 466 IOL students will graduate.

The head of IOL, Ilana Calitz, said that as part of IOL achievements the institution has been graduating at least 20 percent more students since it started developing its own qualifications.

Also speaking at the same occasion the deputy director of education in Oshana Region, Gerhard Ndafenongo, applauded IOL for delivering over 400 graduates to the Namibian workforce.

“Indeed, this is in line with the Namibia Vision 2030. One of the objectives of Vision 2030 is capacity building that should be pursued with the utmost vigour by both the private and public sector,” Ndafenongo said.

Ndafenongo, a teacher by profession, reminded the graduating teachers who were the majority that teaching is a calling and the world urgently needs teachers who will truly walk in a manner worthy of the calling.

“There are children out there who are waiting for that teacher who will change their lives, lift them up and give them the confidence to act as an equal to anyone else in this world. Teaching is not a walk in the park, but a continual struggle to create opportunities for success and improve livelihoods,” the former educator said.

At the same juncture, Ndafenongo told graduating teachers to treat learners in their classrooms equally and to render them the same support regardless of their performance.

Beyond the qualification and knowledge attained, Ndafenongo also appealed to the graduates to be team players, critical thinkers, problem solvers and keen decision-makers amongst other skills required in the employment market.

“I want to challenge all of you to introspectively reflect on these abilities and commit yourself to demonstrating them in the workplace. Most importantly your self-discipline is directly related to your level of success,” Ndafenongo said further.

Ndafenongo committed that the Oshana education directorate will continue to support IOL in placing students for teaching practice and employ them where there are vacancies available.





