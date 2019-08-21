451 exhibitors expected at Ongwediva trade fair

ONGWEDIVA - The Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), which is set to commence this Friday, has this year attracted 451 exhibitors, a marginal increase from 450 exhibitors last year.

The trade fair will run between August 23 and 31 this year.

Public Relations Officer at the town, Jackson Muma said this year’s trade fair has attracted 25 international exhibitors from within and beyond Africa.

Countries such as Japan, Germany, USA and Indonesia are also expected to be showcasing their products and services this year.

Muma said the trade fair continues to present exhibitors with unique business networking opportunities to various economic sectors.

“The event serves as an important platform for entrepreneurs to exhibit unique products and services,” said Muma.

According to Muma, this year’s event is celebrated under the theme ‘fostering economic growth through innovation’.

He said the theme was distinctively selected to encourage exhibitors and visitors to become innovative and in return design products and services which would respond to the market needs and eventually enhance economic growth in the country.

Apart from just exhibiting products, the fair will for the first time this year host a boxing tournament, organised by MTC through the Nestor Sun Shine Boxing Academy.

Other activities lined up includes the free 4x4 trading, where Indongo Toyota is expected to teach participants on how to operate the 4x4 gear which will then end with the handover of the OATF car handover.

In terms of security, 192 security guards complemented by the Namibian Police in Oshana Region will be stationed at the trade fair to ensure maximum safety.

Mayor of Ongwediva Angelina Angula encouraged residents and the visitors to maintain cleanliness of the town.

Angula also urged road users to exercise patience when driving in order to ensure that the festivity comes to an end without any life lost or injury sustained as a result of a car accident.

The trade fair will be officially opened by President Hage Geingob on Saturday.

