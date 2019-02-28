83-year-old granny brutally raped

WINDHOEK- A 26-year-old man at Gochas in Hardap Region was arrested for the alleged rape of an 83-year-old grandmother over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at 22h25 at Gomxab-naus residential area.

Similarly, a 20-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl at Oshakati in Omusati Region. The incident happened at Evululuko location on Friday.

A police report said a 15-year-old female was found locked inside a room of a 20-year-old male suspect after her mother reported her missing to the police. “It is alleged that the suspect had sexual intercourse with the victim.”

In an unrelated matter, a 24-year-old man committed suicide at the psychiatric hospital in Windhoek the same day he was admitted to the institution on Saturday.

The crime report stated that the man committed suicide by hanging himself with his trouser on window burglar bars in a room that was previously used as a TV room.

“The deceased was just admitted in the mental institution on the same date for mental treatment. The motive is not known and there was no suicide note left behind,” stated the crime report.

Police at Onayena in Oshikoto opened a case of theft of a motor vehicle after a 33-year-old domestic worker stole a motor vehicle belonging to his employers and drove into Angola.

“The vehicle was found at Ondjiva in Angola in the possession of the suspect’s friend. Both the suspect and the friend were arrested and the vehicle was recovered,” read the police report.

Police investigations continue while arrangements are being made to bring the suspect back to Namibia to answer for the alleged crime.





2019-02-28