July 8th, 2019
Login / Register
Login / Register
Home
New Era Live
Kundana
NEPC
Today
Thought Leaders
Business
Entertainment
Sports
Advanced search
Search ePapers
Erongo
Hardap
Karas
Kavango East
Kavango West
Khomas
Kunene
Ohangwena
Omaheke
Omusati
Oshana
Oshikoto
Otjozondjupa
Zambezi
Home
New Era Live
Kundana
NEPC
Today
Videos
ePapers
Home
\
\
0
0
Login / Register to save
Share on social media
Home
\
\
- New Era Live
Login / Register to post comment
Be the first
to post a comment...
You might also like...
1 hours ago
196
0
Lipatisiso hala lifu la Mutonga lizamaya hande – Simasiku
1 hours ago
195
0
Mapokolo mwa Katima bacisa matokwani
1 hours ago
201
0
Baituti ba 225 batuhela sikolo mwa Zambezi
1 hours ago
462
0
Mother allegedly abandons two-weeks-old baby
1 hours ago
259
0
ECN keeping fingers crossed over additional funding request
1 hours ago
770
0
Katenda becomes Anglican bishop
1 hours ago
264
0
Divundu to service 82 residential erven
1 hours ago
277
0
Regional councils told to monitor projects in regions
Join New Era Live
Register now for daily ePapers, Premium Content and News Alerts via App/Email or SMS.
Login / Register
Popular this Week
3 days ago
12,588
Former Miss Namibia… Wherefore art thou?
7 days ago
11,060
Muchali ends 20-year exile, arrives in Namibia
3 days ago
11,053
What the Brave Warriors pocketed at Afcon…breakdown of bonuses, appearances fees and more
4 days ago
10,392
Employees loot N$700 000 from shop owner
3 days ago
6,809
Misinformation being spread on Okatope well deaths
WINDHOEK WEATHER
Login
Login with Google
or
Email
Password
Reset Password
Login
Don't have an account?
Register
it's free!
Register
Register using Google Account
or
First Name
Last Name
Gender
Female
Male
Not Specified
Country
Namibia
South Africa
Angola
Botswana
Zambia
Zimbabwe
DRC
Mozambique
Malawi
Tanzania
Swaziland
Lesotho
Rest of Africa
Europe
United States
Asia
China
Russia
North America
South America
Australia
Mobile Number
Email
Password
I accept the
Terms of Service
and
Privacy Policy
.
Register
Already have an account?
Login