ACC arrests cop over N$1,9 million medical fraud

WINDHOEK – A Windhoek City Police constable made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court last week on charges of fraud and falsifying documents to illegally get medical benefits of N$1,9 million.

Abiud Naganene, 55, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for fraudulently making use of one of his children’s identity document, who is a beneficiary on his medical aid, in order to claim for and receive medical benefits for a child of his sister.

Making his first appearance in court, Naganene was granted N$15 000 bail on condition he does not interfere with ongoing investigations and witnesses.

Naganene faces charges of fraud and falsification of documentations with an intent to mislead, all charges under the ACC Act.

Medical benefits were allegedly obtained in excess of N$1 902 930. 84, which his sister would have been responsible for paying out of her own pocket.

According to the ACC, various hospital documentation allegedly contained falsified information in respect to the real identity of the patient.

Naganene is due to make an appearance back in court on December 6 after the court postponed his case for further police investigations. The court warned Naganene to appear as scheduled or risk having a warrant of arrest issued against him and his bail money forfeited to the state.





2018-10-08 09:14:10 2 months ago