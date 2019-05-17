Accused boyfriend slayer denied bail

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – A woman who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing her live-in boyfriend to death was denied bail when she made her first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The suspect, Dominica Mweengere Hamunyela, 32, was charged with a count of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.



The charge stems from the brutal incident that occurred in their shack in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Okahandja Park on Tuesday night.

The prosecution is charging that Hamunyela fatally stabbed Mathias Mukonda Ntjamba, 32, with a knife, instantly causing his death.

Appearing very calm in court, Hamunyela was informed the court would not be releasing her on bail as investigations into her case are still at an infancy stage.

Furthermore, it was pointed out to her the offence she is facing is of a serious nature and such cases of gender-based violence are prevalent in the country.

However, Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni informed Hamunyela that if she wishes to be released on bail, she can apply for a formal bail application where she can convince the court to let her into society while awaiting trial.

The court postponed the matter to September 11 for further investigations and for Hamunyela to acquire a legal representative through legal aid.

It is alleged Hamunyela used a kitchen knife to stab Ntjamba once in the chest, but she allegedly said she used a fork.

The couple reportedly had an argument prior to the fatal stabbing.

It is alleged that Hamunyela stabbed Ntjamba on the bed and pushed him down on the floor where he was found.

According to relatives, who resided in the same yard with the couple, the two were in a tumultuous relationship in which they frequently fought and Hamunyela would always overpower Ntjamba. Relatives further stated that Hamunyela had previously hacked Ntjamba four times with a panga on various occasions. Hamunyela was found in the shack by relatives with blood on her legs and feet.

