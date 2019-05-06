Accused in Okahandja murder to go on trial 11 years later

WINDHOEK – A group of five men accused of stabbing and cutting to death a resident of Okahandja 11 years ago, will stand trial in September this year.

The accused are Fillupus Ai-Aiseb, 25, Seth Awaseb 28, Hartley Nanub 32, Gideon Naobeb 32, and Collin Naraseb 26. According to state prosecutor Fillemon Nyau last week in Windhoek Regional Court last week, the state is ready for Ai-Aiseb and his co-accused to stand trial and answer to what led to the death of Marshall De Klerk 11 years ago.

Prosecution is charging the five men with murder and assault to do grievous bodily harm. Ai-Aiseb and his four co-accused were arrested in April 2008 and appeared and made their first appearance in court where they were denied bail due to the seriousness of the offence and the public outcry, furthermore they were remanded in custody to avoid the definite threat of retaliation by family members of the victim.

The substantial facts contained in the charge sheet states that the accused youths did “unlawfully and intentionally kill De Klerk near Lucas Shebeen in Okahandja by cutting him with a panga and spears and stabbing him with knives all over his body, causing his death”.

De Klerk died from excessive bleeding due to the cuts and slashes on his body. His body was discovered with multiple stab wounds and slashes.

Some of the five suspects who were mere teenagers at the time when the alleged gruesome murder was committed were later released on bail and into the care of their legal guardians.

Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt postponed the case for a plea and trial to September 26 and 27. All accused’s bail was extended with a stern warning until their scheduled return date.

