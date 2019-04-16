Accused rapist turns himself in over wife killing

Maria Amakali/Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A schoolteacher from People’s Primary School, who was arrested in 2015 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old learner from his school, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly killing his wife over the weekend.

Patrick Stanley Geingob, 38, handed himself over to police after he allegedly stabbed his wife, who was also a teacher, several times and slit open her abdomen. In October 2015, Geingob was also arrested for allegedly raping a learner of the People’s Primary School (PPS) in Katutura, where he taught. Geingob apparently turned himself in to the police upon hearing that he was being investigated by the police in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl at his school. He was then arrested. He was eventually granted bail but New Era could not establish yesterday what the status of that case was. This time he allegedly killed his wife, Merentha Geingos, a mother of three kids who also worked as a teacher at A.I. Steenkamp Primary School in Windhoek.

The husband was denied bail in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court following his first brief appearance yesterday morning. His case was postponed to July 23 for further police investigations and legal representation.

According to Namibian Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the husband allegedly arrived home on Friday evening night and an argument ensued with the wife, resulting in the stabbing. Geingos was rushed to the Katutura State Hospital on Friday but was later transferred to Windhoek Central Hospital where she died on Saturday.

During the brief court appearance, Geingob was charged with one count of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

The prosecution is stating that Geingob intentionally killed his wife by stabbing her multiple times, consequently causing her death on Saturday.

Geingob, who appeared very calm, informed the court that he will engage a private lawyer to conduct his defence. Geingob was not released on bail as the state strongly opposed the idea.

According to state prosecutor Johannes Smit, the state fears that Geingob will interfere with ongoing investigations and will abscond due to the seriousness of the offence.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni informed Geingob that should he wish to be released on bail, he should lodge a formal bail application.

The family of the couple did not wish to reveal details of the incident when New Era visited the house in Okuryangava yesterday.

Attempts to speak to the A.I. Steenkamp Primary School principal also proved futile.

2019-04-16 10:07:22 15 hours ago