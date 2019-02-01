Accused slayer of pregnant woman denied bail

RUNDU - A 29-year-old man Ndonga Tadeus Morosi, accused of the murder of a woman in a seemingly unprovoked attack, was denied bail in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning when he appeared on a charge of murder.

He stands accused of fatally stabbing a pregnant woman to death in the wee hours of Tuesday at 02h00, who died on the spot at Ncancana village in Kavango West Region.

The accused was arrested by the police in Kavango West on Tuesday afternoon after being on the run for almost the entire day.

He was denied bail due to the seriousness of the case against him. His case was remanded to March 13 for further police investigations and to enable him to apply for legal aid representation.

Ndonga appeared before Magistrate Barry Mufana while Public Prosecutor Helvy Gorases represented the state in the matter.





2019-02-01 09:18:49 2 months ago