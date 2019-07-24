Accused wife killer remains in custody

WINDHOEK – A former schoolteacher accused of stabbing his wife to death nearly three months ago was remanded in custody pending police investigations.

Appearing from police custody, the accused Patrick Stanley Geingob, 38, was informed that police investigations into his case are yet to be finalized, however they are at an advanced stage. According to state prosecutor Michael Munika only lab results and the scene of crime photoplan are yet to be obtained, thus it will be prudent to keep the accused in police custody.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni gave a return date of October 23.

Geingob is facing a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the death of his wife and mother of his children Merentha Geingos. The prosecution is stating that Geingob intentionally killed his wife Geingos by stabbing her multiple times, consequently causing her death on April 14. According to the Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, before the horrible incident, the couple was involved in an argument on the night of April 13. It is alleged that Geingob arrived home that night, had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in Geingob stabbing Geingos. Furthermore, Geingob allegedly slit Geingos’ stomach, causing her intestines to hang out.

Geingos was rushed to the Katutura State Hospital on April 13, but was later transferred to Windhoek Central Hospital where she died on April 14.

The couple was employed by the Ministry of Education as teachers stationed at Steenkamp Primary School and People’s Primary School respectively. Geingob later handed himself over to police after he allegedly stabbed his wife.

In October 2015, Geingob was also arrested for allegedly raping a learner of the People’s Primary School (PPS) in Katutura, where he taught. Geingob turned himself in upon hearing that he was being investigated by the police in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl at his school. He was then arrested but was eventually granted bail.

