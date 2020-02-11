Actor, musician Fimbiko dies at 28 

Oshakati-based actor-turned-musician Matthew Shipushu, who was well known by his stage name Fimbiko, died yesterday morning after a short illness at the age of 28. Fimbiko rose to fame through a movie ‘Ndjeke ya Malimba’ alongside comedian Jekonia Akuunda. Talking to New Era, one of his close cousins Veiyo Utanga said the multi-talented singer never complained of any illness and the sad news came as a shock to him. “When I left him home to work, he was perfectly fine and we even spoke. I am really saddened and shocked to hear about this terrible news. I will remember him as a selfless and funny cousin. We are going to miss him dearly,” Utanga narrated. He added Fimbiko had many plans for his musical career and was working on his new album. His close friend and artist Kinzzo also remembered Fimbiko as a skillful singer and an easy person to work with. He said “I was honoured to have worked with him and we really lost a great and talented musician in the industry”. Fimbiko was born in Onakiidhi in Oshikoto region. He is survived by his parents and siblings.

2020-02-11 06:49:56 | 1 days ago