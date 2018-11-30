Actress Matu stole the night

The big winner on the night was actress Thembsie Matu, who walked away with the Favourite Actress award and the big prize, DStv Ultimate Favourite Viewers’ Choice.

The air was positively crackling with energy and excitement when some of the South African top entertainers and personalities walk away with the awards. The ever-sublime Bonang Matheba in one magnificent gown after another introduced a litany of stars to present the 13 awards to a packed live audience and countless home viewers. Matheba held down the two-hour show with finesse and unsurprisingly blew up social media with her jaw-dropping outfit changes that included sparkling gowns, figure-hugging dresses and many others. The black lacquered stage was the focus as a myriad of dance styles were performed to music by the likes of Kwesta, Sjava, Bucie, Sun-El Musician, Mlindo The Vocalist, Sho Madjozi, Dumi Mkokstad, Ntokozo Mbambo and Khaya Mthethwa among many others.

However, the night’s best performance easily went to musical legend, Dr Rebecca Malope, who had the house on its feet during a high-octane performance of a hits medley that turned the awards celebration into a spiritual revival. As many referred to her as Dr Reebs, she was presented with the prestigious 1Life Legend Award by another music icon, Lindelani Mkhize. In an emotional acceptance speech, she gave glory to God, thanked her family and fans, and paid tribute to those who came before her as well as her peers.

Mafikizolo also put their best foot forward with vocalist Nhlanhla Nciza performing magic with her blink-of-an-eye quick costume changes, including a fetching silver space princess outfit with hair to match. The duo performed some throwback classics and mixed them with contemporary hits, proving that they were still very much Mzansi favourite generations crossover. The night was not only reserved for the famous. The 1Life Life Changer Award, awarded to someone making a difference in her/his community, went to mechanic Moss Lehlokoa, who teaches youth in Diepsloot panel beating. He, along with his nominator, walked off with R50 000 each.

DJ Maphorisa, featuring Moonchild and Zulu Mkhathini, closed off the show on a high with their chart-topper, iWalk Ye Phara.

