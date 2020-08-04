Affordable housing contractors put pen to paper Maihapa Ndjavera Front Page News Khomas

×

Eight contractors yesterday signed agreements with the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) towards phase one of the informal settlement upgrading project, which will see a total of 1 200 houses being constructed in Windhoek.

A total of 600 houses are expected to be built during phase one, and eight contractors have been handed phase one. They are Onambula Investment Group, Andjamba Construction, Novel Africa Enterprises, Earht Ethicks, Valomek Civil, Prudentia Investment, ETN Technical Services and Vero Group. Urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni, who officiated at the event in Windhoek yesterday, said the housing situation in the informal areas needed to be addressed. “I express my displeasure and the harsh daily living conditions faced by the residents of informal settlements across our country, characterised by lack of personal property, security, potable water and electricity, sanitation and possible exposure to the illness,” said Uutoni. He said the ministry has partnered with the Khomas Regional Council, NHE and the City of Windhoek to realise the project. Uutoni highlighted the project has many objectives; the most salient, he said, is that informal settlements should be eradicated in the country and be replaced with decent homes for citizens.

He said, for far too long, the low-income earners in the country have been left out of the housing market, a situation that was compounded by the economics of supply and demand. Uutoni explained they managed to reduce the price of both labour and materials for the project in a form of bulk purchasing, while employment has also been offered to vocational training graduates and local community members. He urged contractors to deliver quality homes. “We are delighted to finally meet the small contractors, who are ready to be active agents of change in the provision of housing to the poor and hypo low-income earners in the informal settlement of Windhoek. Build something for your people. After ten years, you will be proud of helping your people,” the minister urged.

NHE CEO Gisbertus Mukulu said they received 62 plots from the City of Windhoek for the project. He further said the designs and plotting of houses, as well as affordability screening, were done jointly by the City of Windhoek and NHE.

Mukulu added the sites would be handed over to contractors this week.

The project will be supervised by the City of Windhoek engineers, Charmaine Kavarure and Ndatyoonawa Tshilunga, for quality assurance.

– mndjavera@nepc.com.na

2020-08-04 08:42:43 | 14 hours ago