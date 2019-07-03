African Pathfinder Leaders Initiative trains youth

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The African Pathfinder Leaders Initiative (APLI) held their second leadership training last week at the Keetmanshoop Multipurpose Youth Center. Sem Mandela Uutoni, the Founder and Executive Director of the initiative said the exercise had 18 partakers. “The training had 18 participants from all over the country and focused on leadership development, community development and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The young participants learned various skills including business model canvassing, grant writing skills, strength finding, conflict resolutions, creative thinking, digital marketing, design thinking and fundraising.

“The training had one international speaker from New York, Marjorie Cross who is the Director of Co-Curricular Programmes at Wagner College in New York,” said Uutoni. He stated that Cross was in Namibia to facilitate four sessions at the APLI training on personal and leadership development.

One of the trainees, Omagano Hilma Nampweya said the second residential programme was a great platform, not only for learning new things pertaining to projects and businesses but also for evaluating personal aspects that are important for maintaining professional structures. “It was an invaluable experience,” added Nampweya.

Another trainee, Likius Hashikutuva of the University of Namibia (Unam) and Founder of Winterfell Charity said, “The second residential programme was an absolute dream. This fellowship programme just keeps getting better and better. The training exposed me not only to tools which equips me to become a better leader, but to become a better human being as well,” said Hashikutuva.

Djeimo Mwanyekele, a second-year medical student at Unam said his relationship with the fellows has strengthened. “They’ve literally become family to me. I’m one of the youngest fellows on the programme and they would treat me like a little brother,” he added.

What impressed him most was the fact that the programme accommodated for each and everyone’s personal development, from identifying their strengths and capitalising on them rather than being dragged down by their weaknesses.

The African Pathfinder Leaders Initiative is a youth development organisation which provides training aimed at equipping the youth with skills they need to contribute to socio-economic development in their communities.

Applications for the 2020 Programme will open in September, all eligible youth are encouraged to apply.

