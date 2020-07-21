African Stars, United condemn league expulsion Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Katutura glamour football club African Stars and newcomers Okahandja United FC were the first two teams to publicly condemn the expulsion of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) at its 16th extra-ordinary congress over the weekend.

Salomo Hei, the executive director of African Stars, yesterday issued a statement wherein he accused the NFA of undermining the principles of football with the expulsion of the league, saying the expulsion of the NPL will have a direct effect on the club and its players.

“The assumed expulsion has bearing on African Stars because we are a member of the NPL. As African Stars, we carry the obligation to at all times inform and guide the “Okaserandu” folklore of our beloved club. We would like to further inform our supporters and the football loving community that we are not part of the drum majorettes that have hijacked the beautiful game with directionless best symbolised by the unthinkable decision that was taken this past weekend…The legitimacy of this structure [NFA leadership] is currently being challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This particular dark period in our football will come to pass and we call on our supporters and the football loving community at large not to panic as we will be guided by the NPL collective as we move forward,” reads the club’s statement.

Also airing his contestation was Okahandja United’s head of operations Wenie Meroro, who yesterday took to national radio to distance the club from the NFA decision, saying the league’s newcomers strongly condemn the FA’s resolution to expel the country’s flagship football league and will not be part of any plans to join a breakaway league.

Meroro, briefing the club’s supporters, said United are part of the NPL and will throw their weight behind an ‘illegal’ attempt to hijack football through dubious means. -ohembapu@nepc.com.na

2020-07-21 15:39:57 | 19 hours ago