Ageing “Wessie” crowned top senior golfer at Rossmund 

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND – Despite his advanced age, veteran golfer Piet van der Westhuizen, 80, was deservedly crowned as the winner of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund Coastal Senior Open Golf Day tourney at Rossmund golf course, recently.

Though the annual gathering caters for play-offs between the coastal and the central seniors - individual entrants also participated.



Van der Westhuizen, also known as “Wessie’ amongst his circle of friends, a former Bank Windhoek employee won the tourney with an amazing tally of 72 points.



The tourney attracted 44 golfers competing for the ultimate prize that saw Tim Botha scoop the prestigious Bank Windhoek Player of The Day Award.



The event formed part of the Bank Windhoek Summer Festival, which is primarily hosted for the holiday season for visitors to the coast.



As a sponsor, Bank Windhoek has lined up entertainment and activities for each and every holidaymaker planning to celebrate the festive season at the coast. The Bank Windhoek Summer Festival concludes on Saturday.

2018-12-18 11:15:36 15 days ago