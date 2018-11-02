Agriculture needs gender mainstreaming - Nghiitwika

WALVIS BAY - The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare wants gender mainstreaming to be extended to the agricultural sector so that more women benefit from agricultural programmes, projects and initiatives.

Eline Nghiitwika, the director of community empowerment in the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, says the agricultural sector plays a strategic role in the process of economic development and employment creation in any country, hence it is important for more women to be involved in this key pillar of the economy.

In the same vein she says women on their part have been primary farmers and producers for decades all over the world, however their work continues to go largely unnoticed.

“It is imperative that gender mainstreaming be extended to the agricultural sector to embrace a gender dimension in all spheres of the sector,” said Nghiitwika.

According to Nghiitwika, gender mainstreaming in fact remains a critical catalyst for advancing gender equality in all spheres of life as it ensures a gendered perspective that is central to all activities including planning and monitoring of all programmes, projects and legislation for gender equality.

“Apart from the agricultural sector, there is undoubtedly a need for continued prioritisation of integrating women and girls into socio-economic development. In modern age of trade and industrialisation, women are playing a pivotal role in uplifting the living standards of their households” she explained.

Gender mainstreaming will also only be effective and have meaning if it’s accompanied by gender-responsive budgeting that seeks to ensure allocation of public resources is carried out in ways that contribute to advancing gender equality and empowerment.

Nghiitwika was one of the speakers at the official opening of the 12th edition of the Erongo Trade Expo that officially kicked off on Wednesday at Walvis Bay.







