Aims receives official accreditation to offer aviation training

WINDHOEK - Africa Institutional Management Services (Aims) on Friday, July 19, received their Approved Training Organisations certificate (ATO) enabling them to give training in the aviation sector. The certificate permits Aims to provide training in Part 92 Dangerous goods (category 1 to 12), which is now accredited by the Namibia Qualification Authority (NQA) and the Namibia Training Authority (NTA).

Aims Chief Executive Officer Reinold Xoagub, said the organisation has been complementing government’s efforts in terms of the national skill-building capacity.

‘‘We have been supporting the national institutional workforce skills development in the country for the past 20 plus years. With the newly-added portfolio in the aviation sector to the institution, we are starting with dangerous goods training, ground crew, air hostess and eventually training pilots going forward,’’ Xoagub remarked.

Meanwhile, the Senior Manager of Personnel Licensing at the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Gordon Nanub said there is a need to increase the country’s capability to ensure safety and security whilst ensuring safe air travel for passengers as they facilitate aviation sector.

‘’Human capital development and knowledge sharing are critical, that’s why the authority applauds Aims initiative, which complements government’s efforts of sustainable growth,’’ he said.

Flight Safety Training together with Blue Zero from South Africa have been confirmed as Aims’ technical partners which will offer dangerous goods and regulations training, which has been described as an extremely specialised aviation aspect. The training will include packaging, shipping of goods, flight crew members and passengers, handling staff and freight forwarding, to mention a few.

Aims hopes to provide pilot training, cabin crew training, air traffic control training and pilot simulation with a state-of-the-art aviation training school in the near future.

Xoagub continued that Aims embraces Vision 2030 and national developmental policies including the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) in respect to institutional capacity building and the provision of relevant human resources to main institutions in their quest to build and promote an industrial nation.

