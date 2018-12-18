All female crew operates Air Namibia flight to Frankfurt

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - On Friday, 14 December 2018, Air Namibia’s Airbus A330 – 200 was operated by “an all Namibian female crew” who successfully took off with a 64 percent passenger load and safely landed in Frankfurt, Germany, the following day. Captain Cornelia Hahn, who is also Air Namibia’s first female long-haul Captain for the A330, commanded the flight, assisted by First Officers; Carol Hein and Eunice De Groot in the cockpit. Nine Cabin Crew members were part of the historical operation. The crew returned to Windhoek with an 84 percent passenger load factor.



Delivering an exceptional African experience, the highly trained Namibian female crew members carried out their tasks with utmost care and diligence. Air Namibia’s Acting Managing Director, Adv. Mandi Samson congratulated the crew for proudly carrying the Namibian spirit internationally. She reiterated that Air Namibia’s commitment to gender equality within aviation is vital for Namibia. “This historical operation on Air Namibia’s biggest aircraft proves that the aviation sector can accommodate all genders. The battle for a more gender inclusive world is the responsibility of every industry,” Adv. Samson noted. “I feel it’s been my duty since I joined Air Namibia to invite young and vibrant females to join the aviation industry. Women in general, face various challenges due to stereotypes that suppress and obstruct their potential, which in the end may result in setback to the effective growth in the industry.” She concluded, “It has been proven time and again that women can effectively execute jobs that are traditionally male-dominated. At Air Namibia, we have made positive strides in all sectors of our business, to reach the equal gender representation. We hope this milestone encourages more women to join the aviation industry,” she continued.



In recent years, Air Namibia has seen a rise of women joining the airline, from management to flight crew and most recently in the maintenance department as aircraft engineers. The airline says the latest “all female operation” delivers a strong message both inside and outside Namibia as it encourages young girls to see beyond traditional female roles and to utilise their own skills to play an important part in their country’s economic development. Aviation remains an elite profession in Namibia and is yet to embrace the government’s commitment to gender parity. Capt. Hahn, the Captain for this flight, indicated that in her 20-year career development, this is one of her greatest achievements.



“I am honoured to have been part of the historical operation for the national airline and Namibia. It makes me proud, and I hope this encourages young people, especially young women who dream of becoming pilots,” she noted.

